SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For today the temperatures are going to stay well below normal. Highs will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day. We have snow coming for southeastern KELOLAND.

We could see an inch or two through southeastern KELOLAND today and into the evening. We could also see locally higher amounts between Yankton, Vermillion, and Sioux City.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted in southeastern KELOLAND. This is through 10 PM. This area is where you could see locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches.

This system moves out around midnight. Winds will stay light overnight. Skies will try to start clearing out overnight in western South Dakota. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow will stronger winds out of the northwest in central and western South Dakota. We will have partly cloudy skies trying to clear out through the afternoon. High temperatures will stay well below normal in the mid 30s.

Monday will keep stronger northwest winds in western South Dakota. Monday will have more sunshine. High temperatures start increasing as we head into the work week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

We will be cold and breezy on Halloween across KELOLAND. The first few days of November will bring back normal temperatures by the end of the work week and next weekend. The 7 day forecast stays dry after the snow coming through today.