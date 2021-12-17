Snow Northeast Today, Colder Temps Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 17th

The folks at Great Bear are busy making snow this morning. The weekend weather will feature some colder air tonight and tomorrow.

The latest snow map shows pockets of 2-4″ on the ground in south-central KELOLAND. Chamberlain reports about 4″.

More snow is coming today in the northeast. You can see the snow filling in near Clark and Watertown as of 7am.

Winter weather advisories have been posted today for Aberdeen and Sisseton. Expect 2-4″ of snow in that area.

Our overall snow forecast with this system is fairly low, with most areas under 1″ through tomorrow morning. There will be more wind in western SD this afternoon.

Futurecast shows the timeline of the snow in the northeast. Expect light snow and wind to brush across western SD this afternoon. That trend should affect Sioux Falls this evening as temperatures fall.

You will notice the cold wind chills the next 24 hours. Expect widespread subzero wind chills by Saturday morning, with air temperatures below zero in NW SD.

Snow chances the next few days look low in much of KELOLAND. We’ll continue to watch the busy pattern in the Pacific NW.