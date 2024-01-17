Enjoy the brief warming trend in the forecast today. The weather forecast will be on a downhill slide again starting tomorrow.

Futurecast picks up on the nicer number today, mainly in the teens and 20s above zero. While a few flurries could develop tonight, accumulating snowfall still looks likely tomorrow. This snow will start in northwestern SD and move to the southeast during the day.

A general 1-3″ looks likely, with a few locally higher numbers possible due to the fluffy nature of the snow.

Wind chills will be going down starting tomorrow, with worst wind chills returning Friday night into Saturday morning. -20s and -30s look likely East River. Our actual temperature forecast in Sioux Falls is -24 by Saturday morning, which would tie a record.

Wind speeds will not be as strong as last weekend, but some blowing snow still looks likely on Thursday with winds of 20-30mph from the northwest. While the wind will decrease into Saturday morning, a strong south wind by Saturday night into Sunday morning will create more blowing snow issues this weekend.

Big changes are coming next week. Much warmer weather is likely! Take a look at how the above normal temperatures will take over much of North America.

The 6-10 day forecast agrees.