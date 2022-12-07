Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight.

A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.

Here’s a closer look at the storm track the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see this compact system tracking to the northeast quickly. However, it will produce a swath of snow, with some mixed precipitation at the start. Strong winds are not anticipated at this time.

Our attention then will turn to next week. A major storm will take shape in the middle of country starting on Monday. Rain and snow will both affect KELOLAND, so it’s way too early to get into the specifics. However, this in a large system and it will likely be moving very slowly. Those 2 ideas support the thinking of heavy rain and snow across parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. We are likely including good chances of precipitation Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday. Stay tuned for details in the coming days.

There’s a lot of water being generated across our region as the Gulf of Mexico finally opens up. That has been a rare occurrence this year.

Here are the forecast details. Expect dry conditions the rest of the this Wednesday and chilly highs in the teens and 20s.

Notice temperatures are not too cold just yet. We’ll hold in the 30s the next several days.