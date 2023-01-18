SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While temperatures look normal for this time a year, we are watching heavy snowfall in southern KELOLAND, and even farther south. We have a northeastern breeze that will linger into the day tomorrow as well.

3 PM

For tonight and tomorrow morning there are Winter Weather Advisories in place along I-90 and Winter Storm Warnings to the south.

Snow amounts in southern KELOLAND adding up and the northeastern winds, travel could be difficult due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Here are the latest snow totals with this system. There is a sharp cutoff as to who is going to receive snow. Sioux Falls, Mitchell, and Chamberlain could see totals around 2-4 inches. Areas south, like Yankton, could see 6-10 inches of snow before tomorrow is done. Areas north of I-90 will hardly see any snow.

For tonight there will be a northerly wind. Everyone remains cloudy, and some areas could see fog issues in the morning. Overnight lows in the teens and low 20s as we head into Thursday.

Thursday will be warmer in western South Dakota due to sunshine. Central and eastern KELOLAND will still be cloudy with a chance of snow flurries throughout the day. Winds do remain breezy in southeastern KELOLAND as well.

Friday is partly to mostly cloudy but quiet. Highs in the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, 30s near 40 in western South Dakota. Winds will be lighter than today and Thursday.

We have a quiet weekend in store. Temperatures will be around normal for the weekend but much colder air is on the way next week. Next week also brings snow chances on Monday and again on Wednesday.