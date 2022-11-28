Cloud cover has begun to build into KELOLAND ahead of what we’re watching for the Tuesday outlook. Before we get to that, we were at least able to enjoy a decent but breezy day.

As of 2:45 pm CST Monday

Now, let’s focus our attention to developing low pressure overnight tonight into Tuesday. This low, along with an associated trough, will pivot eastward from the Rockies.

Cloud cover will continue to build overnight, with flurries possible to the west and snow developing in southeastern KELOLAND overnight. Lows fall into the teens and 20s with some single digits out west.

Winter weather advisories are in place for the southern Black Hills and Fall River County until 2 am MST Tuesday, as they see the chance for a few inches of overnight snow. Additional winter weather advisories are in place for SE KELOLAND from 3 am to 6 pm Tuesday.

Some mixing with freezing rain may occur at first near/southeast of Sioux Falls in the morning before it’s all snow from there.

Several inches of snow will be possible, including 2-5″ in the Sioux Falls area. Localized higher amounts are possible where banding occurs. North and west of Mitchell/Brookings, little to no accumulation is expected.

For what it’s worth, daytime highs will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Cold and windy weather will stick around through Wednesday, so wind chill factors will need to be taken into consideration. Highs in Wednesday will struggle to escape the mid 20s.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be pretty quiet. West River highs on Thursday may climb into the 50s on Thursday and Friday, while it’s a bit cooler to the east.

Our next chance for moisture comes by the start of next week, as we watch for the chance to see some rain and snow showers.

Odds favor near to below average temperatures as we head into early/mid December.