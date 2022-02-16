North winds are blowing cold air into KELOLAND, with abundant cloud cover in the southern half of KELOLAND. There are some light snow showers in western South Dakota. Sunshine is filtering through in northern KELOLAND, but nobody is very warm. Today’s temperatures are about twenty degrees colder than yesterday, mainly in the 20s.

2 pm

Tonight is going to be cold, with the northerly winds blowing at 10-20 mph. Lows will be near- or below-zero East River, and Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get some snow flurries (no accumulation).

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but temperatures will still be cold, close to ten degrees below average. We’ll have the low 20s East River, and the 30s to around 40 in the west. A north breeze will help to keep us cool.

Strong west winds will dominate Friday, so temperatures will bounce back above normal. We’re looking at the 40s, and the upper 40s for most of us. There could be flurries or light snow showers in the north, but nothing for accumulation.

The weekend still looks very warm. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy, but temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s East River, and the upper 50s in the west.

A cold front will start to come through on Sunday, so Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be around 50, while the temperatures will cool to the north and west behind the front. There could also get a few snow showers on the leading edge of the next weather system to approach KELOLAND.

The first decent setup for snowfall that we’ve seen in a while is still in the cards for Monday and Tuesday. Low pressure in Colorado will move to the east, and that will likely spread some snowfall our way. Currently, that is what we are expecting, so we have snowfall – accumulating snowfall – in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. It also looks like it will be breezy, so blowing snow could be an issue for inter-city travel Monday and Tuesday. It’s still a little early to talk snowfall amounts, because the track of the system is yet to be determined.

The other issue, besides snow and wind, is that dramatically colder air will come in Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re expecting widespread subzero morning temperatures both days. With the snow departing on Wednesday, Highs will struggle to get out of single digits Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should gradually start to warm back up the second half of next week, though expected snow cover will fight off those efforts to warm us up.