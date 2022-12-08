SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The snow is starting to move into KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s but those will start cooling down soon. With the temperatures in the 30s in southeastern KELOLAND, we will receive a freezing rain before the snowfall.

2 PM

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through tomorrow morning. This system will bring a layer of ice under the snow making roadways slippery. There are already school closing for Thursday, so the possibility of closing on Friday is also likely.

We are watching the totals for the next couple days. Southeastern KELOLAND could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with localized heavier amounts.

Winds do stay light for this system which is a positive. Tonights lows will be in the teens and 20s. KELOLAND will have partly to mostly cloudy skies in areas not receiving the snow. These clouds will last into the day tomorrow.

Friday will be slightly warmer than today in western KELOLAND. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southeastern KELOLAND may have a snow shower in the morning but those will swiftly move out. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as we head into the weekend.

The seven day forecast does feature a major winter storm for next week. We are still watching as this system develops. Monday could bring rain and turning to snow Monday into Tuesday. We could see significant snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday across KELOLAND. The wind also returns to KELOLAND with this system.