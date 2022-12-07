SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s been a cold afternoon in northeastern KELOLAND. High temperatures were in the single digits and teens in northern South Dakota, and 20s and 30s the farther south and west you go.

3 PM

Tonight is going to be another cold night in KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens. Clear skies will help keep us cold.

We have snow headed into KELOLAND for tomorrow.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from noon on Thursday to 6 AM on Friday. We could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with localized heavier amounts. There could be a layer of ice up to a tenth of an inch under this snow as well.

Here is the best idea of where this snow is going to fall. Sioux Falls could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Spencer, IA could see up to 6″. This run could have Chamberlain a little high on the amounts.

This system moving into southeast KELOLAND on Thursday morning will start as rain and turn to snow. KELOLAND will have highs in the 30s. Areas not receiving this system tomorrow will still have partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The seven day forecast is getting interesting. After the system in southeast KELOLAND on Thursday and Friday, everyone will have a quiet weekend. Monday into Wednesday has the next system moving in. Monday could be a wintery mix of freezing rain and snow. We are still watching this system as it develops, but we could see significant snow from this.