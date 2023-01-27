We are starting the day with strong winds across much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen gusts over 50mph in many locations.

Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 7am.

Roads have been very icy north of Sioux Falls, especially in the Sisseton and Milbank areas. That coating of snow and rain can be seen below on the radar animation the past 12 hours. The strong winds aren’t helping driving conditions.

The wind forecast will be improving this morning across eastern KELOLAND, with gusts returning to the 20mph range as we finish the day. The next system for tonight will produce a moderate amount of wind south of I-90, with gusts near 30 mph late this evening.

Here are the latest advisories and warnings for tonight and tomorrow, mainly south of I-90 for the expected snow.

Futurecast below shows the track of the system. Notice the areas of blue (showing snow) will advance into south central KELOLAND this evening and arrive in Sioux Falls after 10pm. Most of the snow will finish up tomorrow AM.

Our latest snow forecast includes 2-5″ for Sioux Falls, with heavier numbers to the south. The opposite trend will be true to the north. The snow will be drier and fluffy in nature due to the colder temperatures expected.

Colder air will stick around into early next week. We’ll wait and see if we can get a little moderation here by the end of the 7 day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast. Temperatures will be falling East River much of the day.