Snow for the Hills, Wind Driven Rain Tonight – Storm Center Update Tuesday AM October 12

Expect a sunny day in eastern KELOLAND with highs warming to the 60s and 70s.

Clouds will thicken in central KELOLAND through the morning and afternoon as temps warm to the low to middle 60s in Pierre.

Western South Dakota will have cloudy skies, much cooler air, and widespread rain. Snow will become widespread for the Hills this evening and tonight. The snow will be heavy at times with amounts averaging 6 to 12 inches or more for the Hills.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Hills this evening into tomorrow.

It will also become windy tomorrow. Strong northwest winds behind the system will gust to 50 to 70 mph for the plains of western and southwest South Dakota. Expect gusts of 40 mph and more in central and eastern KELOLAND.

This system will have a lot of moisture to work with. Rain amounts will be heaviest in western South Dakota with amounts of at least 1 to 3 inches being common. An inch or more will be possible in northern South Dakota while the amounts will be less than an inch for southern KELOLAND. Of course, any thunderstorms that develop will bring in higher rain totals.

Those thunderstorms will develop tonight in south central and southeast KELOLAND. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the stronger storms as hail will be the main severe threat.

Much cooler air will filter in behind the system with temperatures falling to the 50s for highs Thursday and Friday. We’ll slowly warm back to the 60s for the weekend.