2 PM

The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense.

As of 2:30 pm:

Tonight, snowfall will slowly diminish in intensity, with a north wind also decreasing in strength. Central South Dakota will have its snowfall diminish to only flurries. Clouds will break in Rapid City, with a partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will hover in the teens with a northerly breeze.

Some snow showers will linger into tomorrow morning along and east of the James River, but any additional amounts will be fairly minimal.

We will continue with a northerly breeze as the system spins away from us. Clouds will break up in western South Dakota through the day.

Cold air will be pouring into KELOLAND behind this system, but we’re also in for some quiet days. No more snowfall for the rest of the week and the first couple days of next week. Highs will only be in the teens East River on Friday and Saturday. Pierre should reach the low 20s, with the 30s in Rapid City.

Temperatures should warm slightly Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, temperatures should return to normal by the second half next week, with a little warming for the following weekend (January 14-15).