Light snow continues to fall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, but the persistent powder is slow to accumulate. We have received about an inch in Sioux Falls, with slightly higher amounts south and southeast of the city. Fortunately, winds are very light, so blowing and drifting is not an issue. Snow should end around dinner time.

Tonight will be cold, especially in areas where the clouds break up. Most of KELOLAND will be well below zero tonight, with clouds thinning out toward morning. There will be only a light northerly breeze that will shift to the south.

3 pm

Tomorrow we’ll start with partly cloudy skies in the morning, but mostly sunny in the afternoon. A gentle SW breeze should help us warm a few degrees, but it will be fought off by the fresh snow cover in the southeast. Highs will be in the mid to upper teens, and the upper 20s to around 30 in the west.

The weekend will see temperatures warming significantly. Saturday looks sunny. We’ll start in the single digits in the morning. Saturday afternoon, with abundant sunshine, should warm through the 30s East River and the low 40s in the west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, in the 30s in the north to mid 40s in the south. Rapid City will be partly cloudy and in the mid 50s.

Monday, the final day of February, will be in the 40s. Tuesday we begin March a few degrees warmer, much above normal, in the mid 30s in the north to the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and the southeast. Rapid City will be in the low 50s

Warm temperatures will remain through midweek, before we cool back to normal for the first weekend of March. We’ll introduce rain or snow chances in the forecast Thursday and Friday as temperatures start to decline.