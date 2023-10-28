SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a cold day across KELOLAND. We haven’t had much wind but we have had cloudy skies and snow in the southeast. This has brought in a few wind chills in the single digits and teens.

As of 3:30 PM

Here is a look at the snow in the last 12 hours as of 3:30 PM CDT. Most of the snow fell in southeastern KELOLAND between Sioux Falls, Vermillion, and Yankton. Roads have become slick. This area is also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 PM.

As of 3:30 PM

We will keep partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will stay light out of the northwest. Overnight lows will be cold again in the teens to low 20s. Snow will be coming to an end before midnight.

For your Sunday, clouds will break up throughout the day. We will have a northwest wind that will be strong in central and western South Dakota. Temperature will stay well below normal with highs only in the mid 30s.

Winds will be strong on Monday afternoon and evening out of the west and northwest. There will be mostly sunny skies across KELOLAND. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Halloween Tuesday will be cold and breezy across KELOLAND. The first week of November will have a slight warm up through the 40s to low 50s, which would be back to normal. The 7 day forecast stays dry to start next weekend.