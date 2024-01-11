SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a cold day across KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are only in the single digits above 0 degrees.

The winds are starting to pick out out of the north and west. This is bringing in even colder air for the weekend.

Due to the already cold temperatures and stronger winds we have wind chills values. This afternoon those wind chills are in the minus teens. These are only going to get worse as we head into the weekend.

As of this afternoon, there are several Wind Chill headlines posted through Sunday. Some wind chills can drop as cold as -50 in some locations. At these wind chills, frostbite is possible in under 10 minutes. Southeastern KELOLAND may not be in these warning now, but they could be added.

We also have snow starting this afternoon along and south of I-90. We have a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning posted this afternoon through tomorrow night. We are expecting several inches of snow with very strong winds. Ground blizzards are possible.

For tonight, temperatures are going to fall below zero. The strongest wind will be in eastern KELOLAND. Snow will be in southeastern KELOLAND as we head overnight through the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be much like today with the exception of more wind. We will have a strong north wind across KELOLAND. High temperatures will only be in the single digits above zero, with extremely cold wind chills. The snow will be in southeastern KELOLAND, and we could have ground blizzards that will create visibility issues. Another round of snow is possible by tomorrow afternoon in western South Dakota.

The majority of the snow will stay along and south of I-90. Heaviest amounts of snow will be in southeastern KELOLAND, and that includes Sioux Falls. We could see 5 to 10″ of snow from Sioux Falls to Yankton and to the east.

New snowfall looks to stay light on Saturday. We will have very strong winds out of the northwest for the day, so that will bring extremely cold temperatures and blowing snow issues. High temperatures will be blow zero. Coupling the very cold temperatures and strong winds means there will be very cold wind chills.

The extreme cold sticks around through Monday. We will have some sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will start warming back up by the middle of the week. Another round of snow will move in on Wednesday in central and western South Dakota. Thursday brings the snow chance to eastern KELOLAND.