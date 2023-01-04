SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final little bit of snow is coming to an ending southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures this afternoon are close to normal with 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, and 30s near 40° in western South Dakota. Winds are on the lighter side but breezy enough to blow snow around in eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in southeastern KELOLAND until 6 PM tonight. We could see an additional inch or so of snow. Plus we still have a breeze in place so we could see more blowing snow and drifting.

Tonight will see light winds and temperatures in the single digits and teens. Clouds will start clearing out in western South Dakota.

Thursday brings more sunshine in central and western South Dakota. Temperatures will be similar to today with teens and 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and 20s and 30s to the west. Winds will continue on the light side.

Friday will be much of the same just slightly colder. Highs will be in teens and 20s for everyone. Clouds fill in western South Dakota. Winds though will stay light.

Most people are probably ready to hear this weeks forecast. The seven day forecast is quiet. Temperatures near normal in the 20s. The weekend looks to be slightly colder with highs only in the teens in eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City will be the warm spot through the next week with temperatures in the low 40s.