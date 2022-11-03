Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east.

Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana.

You can see the big contrast in morning temperatures across KELOLAND.

Later today, areas of snow are expected in SW South Dakota. We think there is a good chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow tonight into southeastern SD and southwestern MN. Some lightning and thunder can’t be ruled out as well.

The chances of 1″of snow tonight are good in the southwest. Even the slight category reaches Mitchell and Brookings.

The raw output on the European model shows some of the snow brushing the areas shaded in blue. The snow that does fall should not stick around long.

The rain forecast in the Sioux Falls is still looking better, with local totals over .25″ in a few streaks, similar to the weather pattern about a week ago.

Next week should prove interesting. Look at the spread of temperatures by Election Day.

The pattern ahead features a more active storm track this weekend to our south.

Our attention will turn to the series of low pressure areas in the Pacific Northwest. This pattern will be evolving over several days, so a growing opportunity to see warmer temperatures into the plains is ahead. We will eventually see arctic air and a storm system toward the end of the week. There are many details to tackle with this forecast, namely the timeline for the weather changes and any thunderstorms are snow that result from the intense temperature clash. Stay tuned.

The first arctic airmass of the season is on track to spill into Montana and North Dakota late next week.

There will be lots of snow coming the next 10 days to our northwest.

Here are the details of the forecast.