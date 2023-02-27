It’s a foggy start to the day in much of eastern KELOLAND. You can see the poor visibility on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am for the areas shaded in gray. We expect improving conditions from west to east as we progress toward midday.

Overnight rain has moved across southeastern KELOLAND. The bulk of the storm has stayed to our south and east.

Here are a few of the early morning rain totals. Some of parts of SW MN and NW IA have picked up .25″ to .50″.

Another story we’ll be watching this week is the reduction in snow pack across the region. The 30s ahead will help with the melting at times, but a system tomorrow will likely add some snow in parts of KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows temperatures stay in the 30s and some 40s in western KELOLAND today. We’ll quickly turn our attention to some developing snow in southern KELOLAND in the morning. This snow will expand to the north during the day and become heavier in northern SD by the evening and overnight.

The chance of 3+” of snow is highest in the northeast starting tomorrow into Wednesday.

We expect 3-6″ of snow in some of the heavier bands across the north, with isolated areas over 6″. That volatility is amplified by the time of year and the changes we see as we approach the month of March.

Temperatures the next few days will be below normal, although we do see some improvement late in the week into the 30s. We’ll continue to watch the pattern for any signs of more active weather here.

Here are the details of the forecast.