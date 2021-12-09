Snow Chances High Tomorrow For Many: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 9th

Good morning! We are getting ready for snow in the forecast for many in southern KELOLAND the next 24 hours. A few hits of light snow have developed in the Black Hills ahead of the main storm system.

You can see the snowflakes at Terry Peak.

The satellite map shows the storm system crossing the central Rockies this morning. All signs are pointing toward a swath of accumulating snow in southern KELOLAND.

The latest winter headlines include winter storm watches in yellow and winter storm warnings in red. The headlines begin late this evening in the southwest and apply to Sioux Falls tomorrow.

The hour-by-hour forecast shows the expansion of the snow late tonight and tomorrow, with the biggest impact in the south. This will not be windy storm for most, but winds are forecast at 5-15 mph to start and will increase up to 30mph in SW MN and NW IA by tomorrow evening. You will also notice temperatures will not be too cold.

The bigger picture shows the track of the storm system from Colorado into Missouri. Again, there will be some wind with this, but that will not be the big story. We expect most of the snow to exit KELOLAND by early Saturday morning with dry weather to follow.

Our snow forecast shows a large 4-8″ swath including Sioux Falls through Friday evening. Amounts in Aberdeen and the north will be much less. Worthington and parts of SW MN may get the most with 8-12″ in the outlook.

The snow will be melting next week. A large section of the country will be above normal next week.

Today’s weather still looks quiet for most areas with highs in the upper 30s northeast and 40s for many.

Lows will be in the teens and 20s tonight as we watch the snow expanding during the overnight.

The snow will be of the wet-heavy variety in Sioux Falls tomorrow with highs near freezing. Expect hazardous travel in many areas.

The rest of the forecast looks quiet for now with highs in the mid to upper 30s into early next week with dry conditions.