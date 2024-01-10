Good Morning! Here are some of the weather stories we are following in KELOLAND today. First, pockets of light snow are moving across the region.

You can see the trends on radar the past few hours. Up to 1″ can be expected with this small system.

The snow map continues to expand across the central United States. More snow is on the way as well.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. Notice temperatures in the 30s today West River, but sharply colder weather will arrive tomorrow. We also will be tracking the next round of snow coming in from the west. The snow will pick up in southeastern KELOLAND Thursday night into Friday morning.

Take a look at the snow map below. The “fluff factor” should be high with this system, so what normally might be an inch or two of snow can quick turn into 2-4″ of snow. The best forcing for snow is still south of KELOLAND, but our counties south of I-90 should continue to monitor the snow forecast. 2-5″ seems reasonable considering our temperature forecast. A moderate amount of wind could also create some blowing snow into Friday with gusts of 20-30mph.

Speaking of wind, stronger winds will try to arrive on Saturday if the European model is correct. Other modeling is more aggressive on the wind forecast Sunday. Either way, brutally cold wind chills will result. Additional blowing snow can also be expected.

Wind chills this weekend of -20 to -40 look VERY likely.

Our maps have run out of colors in Montana. That means temperatures will be 40 degrees BELOW NORMAL. We are now entering the climatological coldest time of the year in the northern plains as well.

Here are the details of the forecast.