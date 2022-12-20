It has been a very cold day across KELOLAND…with or without the wind. Unfortunately, this is only going to get worse before it gets better.

As of 2:30 pm CST Tuesday

We’ll have partly clear skies in place overnight, but the cloud cover won’t do too much to insulate us at the surface. Lows, once again, will fall into the single and double digits below zero across the board. Wind chill values will be near and below -20 degrees at times.

More cold air settles in on Wednesday, with highs in the single digits above and below zero once again.

Wednesday also still holds our best chance for snow across KELOLAND as a clipper system races through the Northern Plains.

While this is NOT expected to be anything like what we went through last week, a couple of inches of snow will still be possible…especially the further east you go. The x-factor here will be the moisture content. Higher ratios will yield higher totals. We’ll see how this evolves. It will also become rather windy at times.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for southeastern KELOLAND until 6 pm CST Wednesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for eastern and central KELOLAND from Wednesday evening into Friday evening for the potential to see blowing snow in the wake of Wednesday’s system.

As the snow comes in, an arctic air mass will take hold of the Northern Plains and stick around for a while. Highs by Wednesday into the end of the week may not get above zero across the region. This will be some dangerously cold weather, so please plan accordingly.

On top of the intense cold, we’ll deal with rather windy weather at times as well. Wind chill values may drop below -40 to -50 degrees during this time.

Here’s a rundown of the updated advisories:

– Wind Chill Warning for western and SW KELOLAND until 6 pm CST/5 pm MST Friday, with another wind chill warning for central and eastern KELOLAND until 12 pm CST/11 am MST Saturday.. Wind chills may drop below -50 degrees.

– Wind Chill Advisory from until 6 pm CST/5 pm MST Wednesday for central and NE KELOLAND along with the Black Hills. Wind chills may drop toward -40 degrees.

The frigid cold eases off as we head beyond the 7 day forecast, with temperatures attempting to get back into the double digits above zero beyond Christmas Day in some areas.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, the cold eases off as we head into the final days of 2022. While well above average warmth isn’t really expected, we’ll at least be a lot closer to average for this time of year.