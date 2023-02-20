SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today will be the last quiet day for a while, as our midweek winter storm looms in the short-term outlook.

Cloud cover will increase as we head into the night, but it won’t do too much East River to keep temperatures in check.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero to the east, with teens and 20s West River. We’ll also remain breezy through the night.

Now, let’s address the proverbial elephant in the room: The midweek outlook. Confidence is high to see a rather impactful winter storm move into KELOLAND.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for central and eastern KELOLAND beginning Tuesday night and running through Thursday morning. Impactful snow is likely for the midweek outlook with gusty winds and treacherous travel conditions. Winter storm watches in western and south-central KELOLAND have been upgraded to a winter storm warning…beginning late Tuesday and running through Thursday morning.

This event will come in two rounds. First, snow would begin to move in on Tuesday, with chances for snow this time being higher to the north and northeast as well as western KELOLAND. We may see a small lull in the action overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday before we’re back at it by the next day.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 12 pm CST Tuesday until 6 am Wednesday for portions of north-central and NE KELOLAND.

Total snow forecast from Tuesday through early Wednesday morning

The second round, beginning Wednesday and going through Thursday, will be a more widespread event chance to see heavier snow as we are able to work with a wealth of moisture in the atmosphere. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, with very windy conditions in place…causing blowing and drifting snow concerns to also be in place. Travel will be strongly discouraged during this time.

On top of this, we’ll be seeing very cold weather move in for the second half of the week…especially Wednesday night through at least Thursday night. Dangerously low wind chills will be a concern in several portions of the region.

The highest overall snow totals are likely along and east of the Buffalo Ridge, where the terrain will help enhance snow totals in that region. Regardless, we are still looking at another storm that will likely produce disruptive amounts of snow across a large portion of the region.

Total snow forecast from Tuesday through Thursday evening

Please keep an eye out for updates on your forecast as we head through Monday, and prepare accordingly.

Next weekend is shaping up to be a quieter and more pleasant weekend.