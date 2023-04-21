It looks like winter again in parts of KELOLAND this morning. The folks in Eureka have a coating of snow on the ground, a common sight across northeastern KELOLAND.

We certainly have no shortage of snow in the Black Hills around Terry Peak.

The snow flakes have been moving across our Falls Park camera early this morning as well.

On the maps, a trough of low pressure will be swinging into KELOLAND today with additional bursts of snow and wind likely through the day.

Futurecast shows the growing intensity of the radar returns through the early afternoon. The snow may mix with some rain or sleet-like pellets at times. We might even have a couple of lightning strikes with these squalls as they roll across the prairie sky today. The weather will literally be changing minute-by-minute in some cases as the gusts of wind and bursts of snow move through KELOLAND. The weather should calm down tonight, leading to a chilly weekend.

The wind forecast is on average 20-40mph today, but the highest wind gusts will be associated with those snow squalls.

The total amount of snow today will likely stay in the “nuisance” range for most of central and eastern KELOLAND. However, it’s not out of the question to see an inch or two in a few spots due to the fast-moving nature of these snow showers and snow squalls this afternoon. Expect some pretty interesting cloud feature too and contrasts in light as a few intervals of sunshine dot the landscape as well.

The northeast tip of SD may get the most snow today.

Don’t expect any major warming trends the next few days. We will see more 50s next week, but it will be hard to see any “above normal” temperatures the next few days.

Here are the details of the forecast.