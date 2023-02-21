Our first round of snow will continue to push through eastern KELOLAND today, while areas to the south and southwest see a bit of rain and some mixing.

A bit of the latter is possible to the southeast later this evening, but as cold temperatures plunge into KELOLAND through the evening and into the night, we’ll see all snow for the duration of this winter storm.

Here’s a recap of our current advisory headlines:

– A winter weather advisory remains in effect through Wednesday morning for portions of central, NE, and SE KELOLAND.

– A winter storm warning is in effect for south-central, west-central, and western KELOLAND beginning Tuesday evening until 11 am MST Thursday.

– A blizzard warning will be in effect for eastern and northeastern KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls area, from 9 am Wednesday through 12 pm Thursday, replacing the previously mentioned winter weather advisory. This blizzard warning also includes portions of central and north-central KELOLAND…beginning at 6 am CST Wednesday in the Pierre/Miller area and 12 pm CST Wednesday in the Mobridge/Eureka area.

Snow and at times rain (The latter being more likely to the southwest where temperatures are warmer) will linger through the evening before we focus our attention to round 2 of this event, which will begin to develop to our southwest.

This will gradually spread into KELOLAND over the course of the night and into the day on Wednesday, and with temperature in the teens and single digits, this will be a dry snow that falls. Snowfall rates may reach 1″+ per hour at times as this system gears up a bit more later in the evening and into the night. This, combined with very gusty winds, will create treacherous conditions outside. Travel will at bare minimum be strongly discourage to nearly impossible at times.

Wind gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph at times, creating blowing a drifting snow concerns through at least Thursday into Thursday night. Visibility will also be poor during this time.

Here’s a look at forecast snow totals through Thursday. This includes what we have already seen so far on Tuesday. There will likely be localized higher amounts…especially toward the Buffalo Ridge. Regardless, we are still talking about impactful amounts of snow across a large portion of the area.

On top of this, we’ll also watch for dangerously cold wind chill values through Thursday night. With very cold air in place and the aforementioned gusts, wind chill values below -30 degrees are not out of the question.

A few extra snow showers may clip southeastern parts of KELOLAND on Friday, but chances aren’t all that high and anything we do see will be minimal at most.

Thankfully, we do get a mainly quiet weekend to enjoy. Temperatures also aren’t going to be as frigid as what we’ll see through the mid-range outlook.

By next Monday, we may also see a few more snow showers along with windy weather coming back into the picture.

Here’s a look at your forecast: