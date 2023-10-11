SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a mostly quiet afternoon across KELOLAND. That is going to change. A few clouds with rain showers are moving into western South Dakota. The stronger winds are picking up and going to stick around through part of the weekend.

As of 2 PM

For late this evening and into the overnight hours there is a chance of severe weather. Large hail and strong winds are going to be the main threat. This area is mostly along and south of I-90. It does include Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Chamberlain, and Yankton.

For tonight we will have strong winds from the east. There will be plenty of cloud cover. Lows are going to drop into the 30s to mid 40s.

Starting at 6 AM MDT, there is a Winter Storm Warning over the Black Hills. You could see 6 to 12 inches of wet heavy snow.

Also for tomorrow morning there is a chance of severe weather, but it’s farther to the south mainly along the Nebraska boarder. This include Wagner, Yankton, and Vermillion. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats. There is a risk of an isolated tornado in Nebraska.

For the day, we will have strong winds out of the northeast. Plenty of cloud cover with the chance of rain and even snow over the Black Hills.

Here is a look at the rainfall outlook through Friday. The heaviest amounts staying south of Highway 14. We could see a couple inches of rain. This doesn’t include snow.

The chance of snow is over the Black Hills. Southwestern South Dakota could also see some snow. This snow is going to be the wet and heavy early season snow.

The chance of rain continues into Saturday in eastern KELOLAND. With the rain chances we will continue with strong winds. Skies dry out Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday brings back widespread chanced of rain. High temperatures are going to stay slightly below normal in the 50s to low 60s.