Snow and cold will soon be in KELOLAND.

It won’t happen today as skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s. Southerly winds will come in at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may approach 20 in central South Dakota.

We’re starting with fog again, as DENSE FOG ADVISORIES are in effect for this morning in western KELOLAND. Pay attention to areas of freezing fog as temperatures are in the teens and 20s in western South Dakota. This means parking lots, sidewalks, and even roadways will have a layer of frost causing slick conditions.

Tomorrow will be another day with mostly cloudy skies. Although this time, there will be developing flurries and light snow showers.

Light snow showers will continue tomorrow night into Saturday in eastern KELOLAND where some in eastern KELOLAND will pick up around an inch of accumulation.

Aside from the light snow showers in eastern KELOLAND on Saturday, the rest of the weekend is looking dry with highs in the 20s and 30s.

As a storm system moves into the central plains on Monday, snow chances will be on the increase. Models continue to waffle back and forth on the location of the storm track. As of now, the best location for accumulating snow is in southeast KELOLAND. It’s too early for forecast snow amounts, but the confidence is looking high that parts of southeast KELOLAND will get over an inch Monday into Tuesday.

There’s another round of snow in the works for the tail end of next week…possibly around Thursday. The snow will help set the stage for much colder air that’s coming late next week. Expect NEXT weekend to be MUCH colder than this weekend.