SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chilly temperatures this afternoon in eastern KELOLAND. Afternoon temps in the single digits and teens, but as you head west, the temperatures warm to the 20s and 30s. Winds are strong across KELOLAND from 10 to 30 MPH and higher gusts. There are thicker clouds and snowfall across central and western South Dakota.

3 PM

Winds will die down in eastern and central KELOLAND, but remain breezy in western South Dakota. Clouds will move in during the overnight hours as well. We have a cold night in storm for eastern KELOLAND with overnight lows in the single digits on either side of zero, teens and 20s to the west.

Thursday brings snow chances to the region. We could see a rain and snow mix throughout the day. High temperatures are expected late evening even into the overnight hours but will be in the 20s, 30s, and even low 40s. Winds will pick back up as the front moves through.

Friday will start the morning with the high for the day, and temperatures falling throughout the day. There are more snow chances on Friday for KELOLAND, including chances of rain and/or snow. Winds will be on the stronger side again from the northwest.

The big story for the 7 day forecast is the very cold air returning. Snow chances return on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. High temperatures will struggle to reach the single digits above zero for the first half of the week in eastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows could reach the 20s below zero with even colder wind chills.