All eyes are on the snow and mixed precipitation arriving in KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. The map below shows the counties involved in the winter weather advisories for hazardous travel.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow moving into southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. Keep in mind, this system will start as freezing drizzle for some areas of the southeast and may continue to produce freezing drizzle at times this evening. The storm system is a fast mover and is expected to clear the region by tomorrow morning.

Our snow forecast still shows 2-5″ in Sioux Falls. We expect slightly heavier totals in NW IA and SW MN.

Our attention will quickly turn to next week and the pattern unfolding. We expect a large storm to move into the plains with heavy rain and and snow through the region. Who gets what is still up for debate, but there is growing confidence on a high impact storm in our region. At this time, the highest chances of heavy snow are NW of Sioux Falls, but just how much of KELOLAND picks the snow remains to be seen. This storm will be a slow-mover and will likely last a few days. This storm is more than capable of producing over a foot of snow in a swath yet to be determined. Again, look for more details in the coming days.

One map that should alert you to what we are looking at is the probability of 6″ of snow next week. We already have a large area in orange and red, so the statistics support a large event in portions of the northern plains starting Monday.