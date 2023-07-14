SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has brought temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are stronger in western South Dakota with gusts nearing 30 MPH. Most of KELOLAND has sunshine but we are watching the Canadian wildfire smoke move back into the area.

2 PM

We are expecting the thicker smoke to move into northeastern and western South Dakota this evening. The thicker smoke is in the yellow and dark gray in Minnesota. Minnesota and Wyoming have air quality alerts in place through the weekend.

For tonight with the smoke moving in we are expecting mostly clear skies. Winds will be light for the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

We are expecting tomorrow to be smoky and breezy across KELOLAND. Stronger northwest winds will help bring the smoke into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s to start the weekend. Skies will stay mostly dry.

Sunday will be about the same as Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will keep most of the stronger winds through the weekend. Mostly sunny and dry skies will be the main headline.

Monday we are expecting a few more clouds and less wind. A front moves through on Tuesday bringing the winds back along with the chance for rain and thunderstorms. The chance of thunderstorms extends into Wednesday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above normal for the middle of the week.