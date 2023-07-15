If you’re planning on doing any outdoor activities today, you’ll need to keep an eye on the skies. Not necessarily for active weather…but more for smoke.

Air quality will likely be subpar in nature today as smoke from Canadian wildfires filters into the region. Those of you who are sensitive to poor air quality, the elderly, and young children should consider reducing time outdoors.

Beyond the smoke in the air, much of the day is slated to be pretty quiet and seasonable. Highs reach the upper 70s to low/mid 80s under filtered sunshine.

We may see at least a few showers move through the area tonight and into Sunday morning…and maybe even hear a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall amounts are far from impressive, but it’ll be something to consider if you’re out and about overnight into early Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s to low 60s.

More smoke will be in the air on Sunday, so keep this in mind once again with any outdoor plans. Beyond that, we’ll watch for spotty rain chances…especially in the morning. Otherwise, we’re mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s once again.

A little more cloud cover builds into the region on Monday, but the day is slated to start off dry. Later in the day, we may see some pop-up showers and storms…prompting a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather from Buffalo to Yankton. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

By Tuesday, we bring in a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across a good portion of central and eastern KELOLAND.

Rainfall may become heavy at times during the Tuesday and Tuesday night time frame, prompting a “Marginal Risk” for excessive rain. We’ll keep an eye on this as we head into the start of the upcoming work week.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible near and south of I-90, but areas to the north are expected to be mainly quiet on Wednesday. In fact, we’ll close the work week on a mainly quiet note beyond some showers and storms popping up to the west.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored across the region as we head deeper into the dog days of summer.