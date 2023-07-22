SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is getting started with patchy fog and thicker Canadian wildfire smoke. The darker the gray, the thicker the smoke. The thickest smoke is in northern KELOLAND and fog in southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures to start your Saturday are in the mid 50s and low 60s.

For today mostly sunny skies will be the main topic. High temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. Winds will stay light for the afternoon. We could see a few rain and thunder showers in southeastern KELOLAND.

This afternoon has a marginal risk of severe weather in extreme southeastern KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms will quickly move out of the area.

Tonight we will keep mostly clear skies and the winds will stay light. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

For the day tomorrow it is going to start the heat wave. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to upper 90s. This comes with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. We could see a few light rain showers in the morning and early afternoon in northeastern KELOLAND.

We will add a couple of degrees on Monday. High temperatures will be in the 90s and triple digits in central KELOLAND. Monday will partly cloudy skies that will stay dry. Winds will be mostly light from the east.

The 7 day forecast features the hottest temperatures on Wednesday with mid to upper 90s in a majority of KELOLAND. A chance of rain and thunderstorms move in for Thursday and Friday helping to cool the high temperatures down a couple of degrees.

Triple digits are expected in Pierre and central KELOLAND for the first half of the week. Thursday and Friday have a chance of rain and thunderstorms. The chances will help cool the temperatures down by a few degrees.