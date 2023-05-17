SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a wide range of temperatures this afternoon thanks to a cold front moving in. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s in central and eastern KELOLAND, with 60s behind the front. On this map you can see where the front is due to the change in wind arrows. The front runs from around Pine Ridge, up towards Phillip and Pierre, and to Mobridge.

2 PM

While western South Dakota is dealing with thunderstorms this afternoon, all of KELOLAND is dealing with thick smoke coming from Canadian wildfires. The thickest smoke this afternoon is mainly along and east of the James River. The smoke will last the next few days due to a northwest wind.

This evening the storms in western South Dakota will become more organized along the front. The storms will cross the river after sunset and die down. Winds will turn to be from the northwest as we go through the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday will be breezy. The northwest winds will pick up through the morning hours tomorrow. We could see a few morning rain showers in northeastern KELOLAND. Afternoon thunderstorms could redevelop in southeastern KELOLAND. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s behind the cold front. We will be dealing with smoke tomorrow.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We will have a strong north wind that will keep us cooler. Highs will only be in the 60s for the day. There will be sunshine in central and western South Dakota trying to bring back the warm temperatures.

We will have sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend with highs in the 70s. The work week will have highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the middle of the week along with the wind. There will be more thunderstorm chances for the end of next week and into the weekend.