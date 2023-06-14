SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is another warm day in KELOLAND, but high temperatures are slowly becoming closer to normal for the middle of June. Winds are light this afternoon and they will stay light for tonight and most of tomorrow. There are hardly any clouds making their way across KELOLAND this afternoon.

2 PM

We will keep the partly to mostly clear skies tonight. Winds will be light overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. Northeastern KELOLAND will gain thicker smoke by the morning.

Here is a quick look at Futurecast with the smoke moving in by tomorrow morning. There are air quality alerts in place in Minnesota. The yellows and greens in Minnesota and northeastern KELOLAND is the thicker smoke.

It will be another hot day tomorrow in most of KELOLAND. High temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s. Northeastern KELOLAND will be dealing with smoke most of the day. Western and central KELOLAND have another chance of afternoon and evening rain and thunder showers.

Friday will be warm again. High temperatures in the 80s in eastern KELOLAND. Cooler temperatures are expected in western South Dakota. Friday morning has a chance of rain and thunder showers in central and western South Dakota. Afternoon rain and thunder shower chance show up in eastern KELOLAND, mainly west of the James River.

Saturday, mainly east of the James River, has a chance of rain and thunderstorms, with pockets of heavy rain possible. There is a chance of rain and thunder showers again on Sunday in eastern KELOLAND. Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly quiet, with the winds starting to pick up through the middle of the week. Wednesday brings another chance of rain and thunder showers.