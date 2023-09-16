SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has had hazy sunshine in eastern KELOLAND due to the wildfire smoke moving back into the area. The darker the gray the thicker the smoke on this map. The smoke will continue shifting south and pushing out of KELOLAND overnight and into Sunday.

This afternoon has had temperatures slightly below normal in eastern KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota have kept temperatures near normal. Winds have stayed light out of the north and west throughout the day. There are a few clouds in eastern KELOLAND but we aren’t expecting anything from them.

As of 3 PM

The clouds will thin out overnight. The wind will stay light from the northeast. Overnight lows are going to drop into the 40s and low 50s.

For your Sunday, there will be mostly sunny skies. The winds will be light out of the southeast helping warm central and western South Dakota slightly. Some wildfire smoke will still be in the area. High temperatures will be in the 70s in eastern KELOLAND with low 80s to the west.

On Monday there will be a few more clouds. We will keep light winds out of the southeast helping warm everyone a few more degrees. High temperatures will be in the 80s nearing 90° in central South Dakota.

Most of KELOLAND will be even warmer on Tuesday. A front will come through by the middle of the week bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. With the chance of rain the temperatures will fall back to normal or slightly cooler.

We are still tracking the chance of rain. Timing and placement is not settling just yet. The models are saying there will be decent rainfall from this system. Some areas of KELOLAND could see an inch of rain.