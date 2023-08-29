More smoke is in the forecast across parts of KELOLAND today, a story we have repeated several times this summer.

The map below shows an animation of the smoke plume descending from North Dakota today. Take note of the forecast if you are sensitive to air quality issues today and tomorrow.

Temperatures have remained above normal. We still expect more intense heat by the weekend.

The 30 day rainfall trend is still showing above normal precipitation for much of KELOLAND. We expect these numbers to decline in the coming days.

Futurecast shows plenty of 80s today and little rain chance across the region. We do expect more wind to develop in western SD tomorrow as temperatures soar back to the 90s.

Stronger winds will spread east toward Sioux Falls on Thursday. In fact, breezy weather will linger into the weekend along with the dry conditions and hot weather.

The rainfall pattern is more active starting Labor Day in western SD and spreading east by either Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll keep watching that story in the days ahead.

Here are the details of the forecast.