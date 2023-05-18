Smoke is covering much of KELOLAND this morning as those Canadian wildfires continue to impact our sky conditions. You can’t help but notice the dynamic hues of orange and purple on some these LIVE Cams, including Aberdeen shown below.

The air quality is in poor condition through the region. You can see that smoke on our Falls Park Camera as well.

The trend on air quality has changed significantly overnight. Take a look at the graph below from this sensor near the Badlands area near Wall, SD.

Visibility has been reduced to near 1/2 mile in many spots.

We still are tracking a few showers in eastern KELOLAND as well. Most of these are light, however.

Futurecast today shows the cooler weather, but temperatures will still reach the 70s in southern and eastern KELOLAND. We do expect much cooler weather tonight, with a few 30s showing up in northern and western areas by Friday morning. Expect a much cooler day tomorrow, with highs staying in the 50s and low 60s. We may see more upper 30s in eastern KELOLAND by Saturday morning.

Here are the details of the forecast.