Though we’ve remained mainly quiet, it has been a murky looking day with a lot of smoke remaining in the atmosphere. Air quality has been poor at times, and that won’t be changing in the short-term.

We may also see at least a few showers move through the area tonight and into Sunday morning…and maybe even hear a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall amounts are far from impressive, but it’ll be something to consider if you’re out and about overnight into early Sunday morning.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s to low 60s.

As mentioned earlier, more smoke will be in the air on Sunday, so keep this in mind once again with any outdoor plans. Those of you who are sensitive to particulates in the atmosphere will need to keep this in mind.

Beyond that, we’ll watch for spotty rain chances…especially in the morning. We’re mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s once again.

A little more cloud cover builds into the region on Monday, but the day is slated to start off dry. Later in the day, we may see some pop-up showers and storms…prompting a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather from Buffalo to Yankton. Wind and hail are the main concerns, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

By Tuesday, we bring in a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across a good portion of central and eastern KELOLAND.

Rainfall may become heavy at times during the Tuesday and Tuesday night time frame, prompting a “Marginal Risk” for excessive rain. We’ll keep an eye on this as we head into the start of the upcoming work week.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible near and south of I-90, but areas to the north are expected to be mainly quiet on Wednesday. In fact, we’ll close the work week on a mainly quiet note beyond some showers and storms popping up to the west.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored across the region as we head deeper into the dog days of summer.