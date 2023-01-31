Considering how cold we were to start the day, temperatures were able to rebound nicely across much of the region…especially West River.

Though it won’t be as frigid as it was last night, it’ll still be rather cold tonight, primarily to the east. Overnight lows fall below zero once again the further east you go, with a few teens for low out west. Everyone gets in on partly to mostly clear skies with a mainly calm wind.

Our quiet run of weather will continue through Wednesday, with another step up the thermometer being taken on both sides of the river. 30s and 40s come back to the west, with teens and some 20s popping up East River.

While this warm-up will be nice into Wednesday, we do take a small step backward on Thursday. A dry cold front will plunge southward, sending a brief shot of cold air our way. It won’t be as intense or long-lasting as this most recent arctic blast, but it’ll be a step backward before we make any more progress.

With that said, highs on Thursday range from the teens to the east to the upper 30s out west.

Friday will follow suit with chillier temperatures before we get in on what we’ve been waiting for: A break from winter.

The weekend is shaping up to be a very nice one with partly to mostly sunny skies in place. Along the way, we’ll see temperatures near to above average on both side of the river…with 30s to the east and 40s to even low 50s out west!

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures carry into the middle of next week.