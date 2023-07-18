After morning storms in south central South Dakota, skies will become partly cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures range from 90 in Pierre to the 70s in eastern KELOLAND.

There will be enough moisture and energy hanging around tomorrow to warrant scattered showers and storms in southeast KELOLAND during the late morning.

Highs will reach the 80s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

The rest of the week is looking mostly dry with only a slight chance for rain on Friday in western South Dakota. Temperatures will remain at for slightly below average with highs in the low to middle 80s through Friday.

Watch for the heat this weekend and next week as highs return to the 90s for many.