Compared to Monday, today has been a different day across the region. Between more cloud cover for much of the region and even some showers and storms to the southeast, the shift is noticeable.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday afternoon

Some showers may linger in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND as we head into the night, while the rest of KELOLAND remains mainly quiet under partly cloudy skies. Some fog may be possible at times out west, so be mindful of poor visibility.

A few more showers may linger on Wednesday for eastern portions of the region, but I think the day overall ends up being more wet than dry. We’ll get a small break in-between systems while temperatures remain in a more seasonable range for the time being under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

As we’ve been saying for a few days now, Thursday holds the beginning of some big changes. While temperatures to the east do get into the 50s and 60s on Thursday, these highs will be achieved earlier in the day as temperatures fall through the afternoon. Out west, We’ll just remain chilly from start to finish.

Speaking of those temperatures, that will play a huge roll in what we see for moisture from system number 2. To the east, we’ll have more rain with breezy conditions…even along the Missouri River as well. Out west, with chillier weather in place, a rain/snow mix and even plain snow showers may be in the cards.

This system will help usher in even chillier air with more moisture lingering in place for the end of the week. Rain showers are expected where we keep temperatures in the 40s in place…though we may have a few flakes mixing in on occasion to the north and west.

That brings us to the weekend…the proverbial “Elephant in the Room”. Chances for accumulating snow are possible, with those odds increasing more to the north and west. Temperatures will be chilly enough to support this, with highs in the 30s across the board. Even Sioux Falls could get in on some wintry weather at times with an inch or two possible. Keep an eye out for updates on your weekend outlook.

We’ll quiet down for the start of next week, but the chillier air will stick around. Keep in mind that highs will likely remain well below average on Halloween…so keep this in mind as you prepare for Trick or Treat plans to get underway.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: