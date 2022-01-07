Slowly Warming Today and Tomorrow – Storm Center Update Friday AM January 7

It’s another cold start, but that will soon change as warmer weather returns.



In the meantime, Wind Chill Advisories/Warnings continue this morning for many in KELOLAND. Expect wind chill values of -25 to -40. Even though south winds will increase during the morning, wind chill values will slowly improve as temperatures warm.



Highs today will be warmer than yesterday as we return to the teens and 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND. 30s and 40s will be common in central and western South Dakota.



The warming trend will continue into tomorrow as highs hit the 20s and 30s in northern KELOLAND to the 40s for the southern half of the area. As a cold front moves in from the north, expect winds to change to the north/northwest.



The northerly winds will help bring in colder air for Sunday. That’s when highs will retreat to the single digits and teens in northern KELOLAND while southern KELOLAND falls to the 20s and 30s.



Sunday’s cold will move east next week. As this happens, warmer weather will return to KELOLAND. Expect slowly warming temperatures through Wednesday when highs return to the 30s, 40s, and 50s.



Temperatures will slowly fall late next week with highs returning below average for NEXT weekend. Though it will not be as cold as our latest cold spell.



Looking for snow? Models are hinting at snow for NEXT weekend.