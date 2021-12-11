Slowly Warming Through The Weekend – Storm Center Update Saturday AM December 11

The snow is now east, so let the cleanup begin…

Snow was heaviest in southeast KELOLAND with amounts averaging 6 to 10″.



After southern KELOLAND’s heavy snow from yesterday, it will be a dry day. Temperatures will range from the 20s where there’s fresh snow-pack to the 40s where there’s bare ground.



Tomorrow will be a warmer day as highs reach the 30s and 40s.



Temperatures will remain above average as we go through the new work week. In fact, Wednesday will be well above average with highs in the 40s and 50s. As colder air arrives late in the day on Wednesday, we’ll watch for a wintry mix.