Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through southern KELOLAND this evening.

Much of northern South Dakota will be dry through the evening and overnight as cooler, more stable air moves in from the north. Lows will fall to the 40s and 50s tonight with light north winds. Areas of fog possible by tomorrow morning.

The weekend will start cool, but we’ll slowly warm on Sunday and for next week. We’ll continue to watch rain in western and southwestern KELOLAND for tomorrow. A lot of the rain will fall during the morning for western KELOLAND, while showers may still hold for extreme southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa. Central and northern KELOLAND will be dry. Highs will be slightly below to near average with 60s and 70s being common. Winds will be light.



After a cool start for Sunday, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the afternoon. 70s and 80s will be likely.

Temperatures will slowly warm up as we go through next week with many returning to the 80s by Tuesday. As of now, we’re keeping it mostly dry, with just a small chance for rain late in the 7-day forecast.