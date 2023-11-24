Clouds hang over much of KELOLAND today, with temperatures remaining more than ten degrees below normal. Light snow showers continue in the southwest corner of South Dakota.

Tonight will be cloudy, with more light snow showers (few tenths of an inch), mainly along and south of I-90. There could be a few flurries to the north. With the cloud cover, temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than last night.

Tomorrow will again be mostly cloudy East River, with a few flurries. Skies will break up West River. Temperatures will be a little improved on today, topping out in the low 30s – which is still about ten degrees above normal for the end of November. A gentle SW breeze will turn to the west.

The flurries or snow showers should end on Sunday, and clouds should break up late in the day. It will become windy, but the westerly breeze should bring back moderate temperatures. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 30s in the east and the upper 30s in the west.

Next week looks snow free, with no big systems on the horizon. Temperatures are likely to remain near normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s. For the following weekend – the first weekend of December – temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, with a low end snow potential that weekend as well.