Skies clearing tomorrow, but with brisk NW winds: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 27

Rainfall continues at a light to moderate pace in central and eastern KELOLAND, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Most of the rainfall should move into Minnesota and Iowa around the midnight hour. We’re still expecting biggest rainfall totals will be found east of the James River, along and east of I-29.

As of 2 pm

Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are pretty close to normal for late October. Winds aren’t nearly as strong as yesterday.

2 pm

Tonight skies will be cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, with a gentle NW breeze. Winds will be stronger in western South Dakota, where the skies will be clearing out. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy in the morning in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Most of the rest of KELOLAND will be sunny. Tomorrow’s weather will be dominated by strong NW winds. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will be sunny, with temperatures remaining in the mid 50s East River to the 60s in the west with a light north breeze.

The weekend looks dry, though more cool air will be pushed into KELOLAND. Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s, with brisk winds. But it will be chilly on Sunday for the Halloween trick-or-treaters, with highs only in the mid 40s. Rapid City could get a light wintry mix of rain and snow, which will continue into Monday.

The first few days of November look cold, about ten degrees colder than normal for early November. That means sub-freezing mornings and highs only in the low to mid 40s. We may not get out of the 30s on Wednesday. It will be an exceptionally cold week, with temperatures starting to slowly warm back to normal Friday through the weekend. We don’t see any additional rain or snow through Veterans Day.