We’ve seen some drizzle and at time freezing drizzle in portions of KELOLAND today…along with fog/freezing fog in other areas. This is the very leading edge of something we’ve been watching since last week: A major winter storm that will impact the entirety of KELOLAND through the middle of the week.

With that said, let’s hit the ground running. We have several warnings and advisories have across the region as of this afternoon. They include the following:

***A Winter weather advisory for Sioux Falls and points south/east along with Lake and Moody Counties with a band of mixed precipitation overnight, including freezing rain. This advisory expires at 12 pm Tuesday afternoon for the Madison/Sioux Falls areas into NW Iowa, while a new winter weather advisory will be in effect until 6 am Thursday for Kingsbury, Beadle, Jerauld, Brule and Gregory Counties.

***A blizzard warning for much of western SD starting tonight for heavy snow, wind gusts over 40 mph, and white-out conditions with heavy snow

***A winter storm warning for central and northern SD. Heavy snow likely, with some locations over 18″ by the end of the week.

***An ice storm warning starting tonight for northeast SD including Watertown, Milbank, and Sisseton. Ice accumulation of up to a half-inch is possible. A separate ice storm warning is in effect until 12 pm CST Tuesday for Brookings County into SW Minnesota and Osceola County in Iowa.

With the recap of advisory headlines out of the way, we’ll now look at the specifics. A significant low pressure system will develop into Nebraska the next 24 hours. As we have stated with our previous forecast, this storm will stall to our south into midweek, creating a long window of stormy weather in KELOLAND. We’ll have more details in the discussion below, but it’s important to remember this storm system will still be affecting parts of the region through at least Friday.

Here is our Hour-by-Hour forecast. We’ve already seen several small rounds of drizzle and freezing drizzle as moisture increases on steady southeast winds with temperatures hovering on either side of the freezing mark. We expect a rapid increase of precipitation on radar this evening as rain, freezing, sleet, and snow develop. Keep in mind this first batch of moisture from Nebraska may contain some lightning and thunder. We expect additional rounds of mixed precipitation tomorrow East River. Snow will be the prevailing precipitation type for our West River communities, with this snow transitioning slowly eastward over time.

Since we will be talking about a very invigorated system, there’s a rare wild card detail that we must talk about that was mentioned briefly earlier. Lightning is on the table both tonight and tomorrow for the areas shaded in yellow on the map below. It’ll be more likely where we see a lot of energy and instability in the atmosphere, and we do expect several pockets of this as we go into Tuesday. It doesn’t take more than a strike or two to ramp up the snowfall rates, so keep that in the back of your mind as you watch the radar tonight into Tuesday morning.

We are also dealing with a solid snow pack over southeast KELOLAND from last Thursday’s system. This could be enough to affect the rain vs. freezing rain scenario, as we get warm air aloft to run over chillier air near/below freezing at the surface. If the layer of below freezing air is shallow enough, freezing rain will be a concern in these areas. As a result, we’ll be watching temperatures both at the surface and a little bit above us in the atmosphere to see what may happen.

The icing aspect of next 24 hours is still a developing forecast. The best chances of ice will be north of Sioux Falls, but we will careful monitor the temperature forecast. Remember, a 1 or 2 degree difference on either side of freezing (32 degrees) will be enough to change the placement of the freezing rain and any plain rain.

This storm system will also bring a lot of wind to the region. The blizzard conditions in the west will be due to strong north winds. Sioux Falls and the east will experience strong east or southeast winds the next 24 to 36 hours. Any ice accumulation will be a problem due to the wind outlook.

There will be no shortage of heavy snow on this storm…especially in central, northern and portions of western/northwestern KELOLAND. You can see the timeline on the snow accumulation map below. First, expect the heaviest snow in central SD, with amounts well over 1 foot by Thursday.

Sioux Falls will be quite different. In fact, Sioux Falls will likely see better chances of snow starting Thursday into Friday as low pressure will be very slow to clear the region. Thankfully, we still have plenty of time to examine how that will come together.

Regardless of where you are or what you do/do not see, please be prepared for roads to be closed as travel will become impossible in some areas. If you absolutely have to be out somewhere, take all necessary precautions and prepare accordingly. Otherwise, it is highly advised that you stay home.

For what it’s worth, if you prefer probability forecasts, the odds of 6″ of snow with this storm are pretty good NW of Sioux Falls.

The chances of 12 inches are rarely predicted this high on the European model. Numbers like these increase our confidence in a high impact storm.

There is a silver lining to all of this: We are getting some big help with drought pattern we’ve had. We’ll bank some of this moisture for the spring. Another thing to be thankful for is that winter is still just beginning. We’ll likely have more opportunities to put some moisture in the bank.

There’s one more detail to talk about that should not be overlooked. Toward the end of the week and into the weekend, a strong blast of arctic air will make its move and impact the region. We could see temperatures by Sunday and into the start of next week in the single digits above and below zero for daytime highs.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: