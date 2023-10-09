Enjoy the quiet weather to start the week. We expect pleasant weather across the region today.

Yesterday was sure nice. We had highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s across much of KELOLAND.

Futurecast will maintain quiet weather the next couple of days.

Temperatures are forecast to moderate again tomorrow and Wednesday, but rain chances will remain low for now.

One of the first changes in the weather will be the wind. Stronger easterly winds will develop on Wednesday and will likely get stronger by Thursday. In fact, gusts over 50mph are possible by Thursday night and early Friday with the rain.

Here’s a closer look at the storm track. You can see low pressure organizes in Nebraska by Thursday, with a shield of rain likely ahead of the storm. It will cold enough for some snow in the Black Hills into portions of Wyoming and Colorado. The storm could linger into late Friday or early Saturday.

The chances of 3 inches of snow in the higher elevations of the Black Hills is already “high”. In fact, the chances of a foot of snow are already in the “moderate” category about 5,000 feet. Keep watching this storm.

This system could easily bring areas of heavy rain. We are most confident about the heavy rain on the backside of the low pressure track. Those details will be worked out the next couple of days.

Here are the details of the forecast.