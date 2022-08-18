SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — A low pressure system spinning through North Dakota dragged some clouds through Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor this morning. Behind that band, skies quickly turned sunny, and should stay that way until clouds start to develop late afternoon. Temperatures are near-normal for this time of year.

2PM

Tonight we could get some showers or even thundershowers to develop. It looks like rainfall amounts will be limited (a few tenths of an inch). Some of the stronger storms, mainly south of Sioux Falls, could produce some hail or strong wind gusts.

With those showers or thundershowers, temperatures will bottom out around 60 degrees, with a northwesterly breeze.

We’ll have a better chance at rain on Friday, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall will again be limited, up to a half inch. Friday temperatures will be much cooler behind that cold front thanks to a northerly wind. Highs will be autumn-like, in the low 70s East River while it warms near 80 in the west, where skies will be mostly sunny.

We’ll keep a chance of spotty light showers on Saturday East River. Otherwise, the weekend looks dry and pleasant – although cool. Saturday will bring the mid 70s East River, and low 80s in the west. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer, in the upper 70s in the east and the mid 80s in the west.

We’ll have a chance of showers midweek next week, but the overall amounts look light. The coolish pattern continues, with highs near- or cooler than normal (low 80s East River) through next week to the end of August.