SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Hail stones flew last night in NW Iowa and SW Minnesota, with some areas of damage reported – such as around Marshall Minnesota. The biggest hailstone was reported near Rock Valley, Iowa, and it was tennis ball size.

A slow moving system spinning over Minnesota will keep rain showers in the forecast the rest of today and this evening east of the James River. Rainfall totals are expected to be up to a half inch, with some heavier amounts – possibly in excess of an inch – along Highway 14 and the Buffalo Ridge into SW Minnesota.

Tonight we’ll see the rainfall wind down overnight. Cloud cover will remain in the eastern half of KELOLAND, while skies will be clear west of the Missouri River. Lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60, with a northerly breeze.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy East River Saturday morning, before breaking up Saturday afternoon. Western South Dakota will be partly to mostly sunny all day. Saturday’s highs will remain below normal, in the mid to upper 70s in the east, while that sunshine will warm central and western South Dakota to the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer, in the upper 70s to low 80s in the east and the upper 80s to low 90s in the west. We’ll have occasional showers in the forecast next week, though overall amounts look like they’ll be on the light side. Temperatures will be near-normal for late August, which mean the low to mid 80s East River and warmer in the west. We don’t see any big hot or cold air masses on the way, so it means steady as she goes for steady temperatures through next week to the end of August.