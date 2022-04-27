Patchy mid to upper level clouds are streaming across KELOLAND, with areas of sunshine in between. With the continuing easterly breeze, temperatures are struggling to warm back to normal for this time of year.

2 PM

Tonight more abundant cloud cover will come in from the west, and we should get used to it because thick clouds are the forecast for the rest of the week. The cloud cover will hold overnight lows in the mid 30s to around 40, despite the easterly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with some very light showers, perhaps a few hundredths of an inch.

The one exception would be around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where there could be some weak thundershowers that could produce a few tenths of an inch of rainfall – but any thunder would be pretty spotty. Thursday’s highs will still be a few ticks below normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s thanks to that cool easterly breeze.

Stronger low pressure will move across KELOLAND Friday and Saturday. It will increase the winds, but it will also draw in moist air – and finally, what looks like a good setup for much needed, widespread rainfall.

We have rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday and Saturday, and current forecast models give us a broad area of one to two inches of rainfall Friday and Saturday. Even higher amounts are hinted at in south central South Dakota. Clouds will be thick both days, and temperatures will top out in the 50s to low 60s as a result.

One other thing about the incoming rain and thunderstorms. It looks like the severe weather risk will be fairly low for us, with stronger storms a bit to our south in Nebraska, possibly scraping Yankton and the lower Missouri River valley. In Rapid City, there could be a few inches of snowfall due to the cool air in place.

Sunday, the first day of May, will start with some lingering rain showers as the system pulls away. It will be a cloudy and breezy day, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s, more than ten degrees below normal for the first day of the month.

There could be a lot of clouds and more showers in unsettled conditions the first half of next week. After that, it looks like temperatures will struggle to warm back to normal for Mother’s Day weekend (May 8th).